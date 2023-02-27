C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 173.9% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,515,866 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $248,284,000 after purchasing an additional 962,366 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 331.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,638 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 191.7% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 2,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 6,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 176.2% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,764 shares of company stock worth $39,596,115 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Redburn Partners began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.77.

PANW stock traded up $4.77 on Monday, reaching $191.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,591. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,545.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.21.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

