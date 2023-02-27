Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 32,474 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 331,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 766.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $139,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CGXU stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,667. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $25.12.

