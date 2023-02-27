Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $15,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 162,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 72,017 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 201,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,236,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 869.2% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 354,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,517,000 after acquiring an additional 317,841 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927,502 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,013. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average of $75.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

