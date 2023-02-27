Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOG. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 104.2% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth $1,047,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 387.8% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 136,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 108,575 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 60.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth $35,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NOG stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $31.83. 140,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,817. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $445.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.08 million. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

