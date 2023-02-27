Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $10.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,832 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002,184 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,464 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086,483 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after buying an additional 3,624,791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,942,746. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

