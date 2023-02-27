Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 447 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.94. 29,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.47. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07.

