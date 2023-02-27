Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 836 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 217,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,456,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.74. The company had a trading volume of 106,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,630. The company has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $296.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

