Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 68,961 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,961 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.49% of Tractor Supply worth $99,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after acquiring an additional 871,572 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 20.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,019,000 after acquiring an additional 234,433 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 126.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,955 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 174.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,287,000 after acquiring an additional 175,247 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $234.07. 71,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,112. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.19.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

