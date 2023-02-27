Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,759 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51,178 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $120,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $491.55. 212,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,472. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $218.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

