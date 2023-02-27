Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 85.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,463 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.07% of Eli Lilly and worth $214,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $321.81. 435,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,908. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $244.59 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $349.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,089 shares of company stock worth $20,027,381. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Stories

