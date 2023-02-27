Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 457,067 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 457,067 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.22% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $140,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.78. 299,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,336. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.21. The company has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

