Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 457,067 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2023

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CPGet Rating) (TSE:CP) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 457,067 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.22% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $140,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CP stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.78. 299,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,336. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.21. The company has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.