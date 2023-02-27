Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,897,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 534,119 shares during the quarter. Eversource Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $303,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 148,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 66.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.23. 76,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,614. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.96 and a 200 day moving average of $82.68. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading

