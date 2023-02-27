Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$66.50

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “neutral” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.03.

Shares of CM stock traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$63.20. 1,068,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,817,729. The firm has a market cap of C$57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.83. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$53.58 and a 1 year high of C$82.83.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$5.93 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7420417 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

