Canadian General Investments’ (CGI) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Canadian General Investments Price Performance
Shares of CGI opened at GBX 2,002.50 ($24.11) on Thursday. Canadian General Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 1,900 ($22.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,617 ($31.51). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,030.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,069.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The firm has a market cap of £417.72 million, a PE ratio of 244.51 and a beta of 1.24.
About Canadian General Investments
