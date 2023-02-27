Canadian General Investments’ (CGI) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Canadian General Investments Price Performance

Shares of CGI opened at GBX 2,002.50 ($24.11) on Thursday. Canadian General Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 1,900 ($22.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,617 ($31.51). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,030.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,069.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The firm has a market cap of £417.72 million, a PE ratio of 244.51 and a beta of 1.24.

About Canadian General Investments

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

