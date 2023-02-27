Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Has $17.70 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710,245 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 291,575 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.07% of HP worth $17,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in HP by 665.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at $578,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,941.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 0.7 %

HP Announces Dividend

HP stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.42. 286,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,207,045. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.48. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.87.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

