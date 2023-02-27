Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Has $18.32 Million Stock Holdings in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) by 538.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581,343 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 6.00% of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition worth $18,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 95.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 103,400 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,155,000. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 84.2% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition alerts:

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFTR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 31,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,577. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

About AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.