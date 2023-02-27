Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Has $22.99 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,854 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,142,511. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.21 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $407.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.21 and a 200-day moving average of $169.27.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.71.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.