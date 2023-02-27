Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Has $25.74 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,892 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $25,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 31.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,150,000 after buying an additional 1,221,837 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in International Business Machines by 35.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 264.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,046 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.5 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.18. The stock had a trading volume of 204,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

