Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $36,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.42. 513,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,936,773. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

