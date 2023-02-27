Capital Counsel LLC NY Sells 1,980 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Capital Counsel LLC NY trimmed its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,020 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 99.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 1,338.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

