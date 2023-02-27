Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 26,242 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,242 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $19,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,310 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 51.0% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,787,000 after purchasing an additional 438,407 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 130.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,001,000 after purchasing an additional 260,371 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 441.1% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 293,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,057,000 after purchasing an additional 239,330 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 82.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 505,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,129,000 after purchasing an additional 228,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar General Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar General from $276.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.13.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $1.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.15. The stock had a trading volume of 233,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.57. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

