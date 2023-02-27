Capital Growth Management LP Buys New Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,120,000. Yamana Gold accounts for 2.4% of Capital Growth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital Growth Management LP owned 0.42% of Yamana Gold at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,356,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in Yamana Gold by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,020,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,656 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Yamana Gold by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,263,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,794,000 after purchasing an additional 315,200 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Yamana Gold by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 34,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. Yamana Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

