Capital Growth Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Capital Growth Management LP boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties makes up about 2.0% of Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $15,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Shares of RHP opened at $94.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

