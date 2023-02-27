Capital Growth Management LP Sells 200,000 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Capital Growth Management LP decreased its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,900,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Southwestern Energy comprises 3.9% of Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $29,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 109.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWN. Mizuho downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.
Southwestern Energy Trading Down 1.8 %
Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.
Southwestern Energy Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)
- With a 39% Short Interest, Could WeWork Ignite a Short Squeeze?
- REITS to Consider as U.S. Housing Market Tumbles
- Is the 49% Dividend Yield for ZIM Integrated Shipping For Real?
- Remaking Intel to What It Was is Underway
- Booking Holdings Tops Views: Travel Boom Shows No Signs Of Slowing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.