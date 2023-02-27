Capital Growth Management LP Sells 200,000 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Capital Growth Management LP decreased its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,900,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Southwestern Energy comprises 3.9% of Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $29,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 109.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWN. Mizuho downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

SWN opened at $5.46 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

