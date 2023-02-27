Capital Growth Management LP Sells 5,000 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Capital Growth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 153,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 253,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 52,719 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 730.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 37,871 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $88,588.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $88,588.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,283 shares of company stock valued at $145,894 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meritage Homes Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTH. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.86.

NYSE:MTH traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.82. 10,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,819. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.55 and a 200 day moving average of $87.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.