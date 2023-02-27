Capital Growth Management LP Sells 50,000 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Capital Growth Management LP reduced its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,103,000 after purchasing an additional 44,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339,226 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,266,000 after buying an additional 177,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,718,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,538,000 after buying an additional 308,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $176.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $165.16 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.13 and a 12-month high of $217.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.29 and a 200 day moving average of $161.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

