Capital Growth Management LP Takes $2.84 Million Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000. Capital Growth Management LP owned about 0.19% of Warrior Met Coal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 502.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:HCC opened at $35.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $344.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 52.03%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

