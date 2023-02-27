Capital International Ltd. CA Grows Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,312 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVE. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,445,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,567,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,292,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after buying an additional 8,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after buying an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of CVE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 213,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,678. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

