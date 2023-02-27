Capital International Ltd. CA Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.75.

IDXX traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $470.61. 12,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $463.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.72. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,623 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

