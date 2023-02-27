Capital International Ltd. CA Has $10.82 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Linde by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Linde by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 26.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.25.

Linde Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LIN traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $345.67. 443,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,769. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.80. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $348.21. The company has a market cap of $170.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.