Capital International Ltd. CA Has $17.84 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,106 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.33.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.4 %

CAT opened at $239.58 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.01. The company has a market capitalization of $123.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

