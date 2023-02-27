Capital International Ltd. CA Has $6.05 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA owned approximately 0.06% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 9,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $566,196.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,157,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,115,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $71.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average is $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.23.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.