Capital Management Associates NY Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Capital Management Associates NY decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $174.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $195.13. The firm has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

