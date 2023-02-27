Capital Management Associates NY Purchases Shares of 7,872 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.8% of Capital Management Associates NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $15,402,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 998,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,708,000 after buying an additional 52,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VOO stock opened at $367.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $274.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

