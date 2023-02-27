Capital Management Associates NY Takes $550,000 Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGV. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

BATS IGV opened at $278.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.68. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

