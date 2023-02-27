Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Acquires 841,533 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,473,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 841,533 shares during the quarter. BGC Partners comprises about 1.7% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 4.15% of BGC Partners worth $48,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in BGC Partners by 12.3% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,305,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 290.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,915,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,003 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,908 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,178,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,400 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $4.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

