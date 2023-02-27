Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Boosts Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,593,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,738 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust accounts for 2.3% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 0.94% of Medical Properties Trust worth $66,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.33%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

