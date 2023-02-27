Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Grows Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,975,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,699 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties comprises about 3.0% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 0.77% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $87,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.7% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 713,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,580,000 after acquiring an additional 38,237 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 562,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after buying an additional 48,525 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,483,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $420,501 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

GLPI opened at $52.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $54.46. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.83%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.