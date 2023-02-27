Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Has $16 Million Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT cut its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned approximately 1.32% of OSI Systems worth $15,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,776,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,753,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 378,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,230,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,448,000 after buying an additional 22,793 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $94.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.18 and its 200-day moving average is $84.67. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $103.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Activity at OSI Systems

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,441,523.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $116,960.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 96,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,218,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,441,523.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,365 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

