Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Has $32.25 Million Stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,490 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $32,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ModivCare by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,763,000 after buying an additional 22,164 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in ModivCare by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 337,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after buying an additional 14,622 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in ModivCare by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 330,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,094,000 after buying an additional 148,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ModivCare by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after buying an additional 20,456 shares during the last quarter.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare Price Performance

Shares of MODV stock opened at $99.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $121.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 89,033 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.09 per share, for a total transaction of $6,774,520.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,371,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,326,085.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MODV. Barrington Research raised their target price on ModivCare from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ModivCare from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

ModivCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.