Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT Purchases 1,001,708 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,196,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001,708 shares during the quarter. Leslie’s makes up about 2.1% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $61,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Leslie’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,572 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 21.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 68.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $112,308,857.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,776,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,498,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

LESL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $475.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

