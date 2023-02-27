Carlson Capital L P Buys New Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 253,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Halliburton by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Halliburton by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Halliburton by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,922 shares of company stock worth $2,200,185. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halliburton Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC increased their price objective on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $36.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

