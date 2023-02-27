Carlson Capital L P Grows Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.26% of BellRing Brands worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRBR opened at $31.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

