Carlson Capital L P Grows Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares during the quarter. Tower Semiconductor makes up approximately 2.7% of Carlson Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.76% of Tower Semiconductor worth $36,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 91.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,865,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,526,000 after buying an additional 1,848,839 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 156.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,107,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,453,000 after acquiring an additional 675,803 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 554.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,874,000 after purchasing an additional 522,879 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7,734.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 517,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 511,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $18,334,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $40.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $49.13.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

