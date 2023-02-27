Carlson Capital L P Invests $3.75 Million in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.16% of Blackbaud as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,845,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In other news, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,063.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,862.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Trading Up 0.2 %

BLKB opened at $57.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $56.06. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $65.40.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

