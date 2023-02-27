Carlson Capital L P Purchases Shares of 133,400 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 133,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,081,000. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 0.8% of Carlson Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $64.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.91.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

