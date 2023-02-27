Carlson Capital L P Takes $5.83 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $353.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.56. The company has a market cap of $336.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.