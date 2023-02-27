Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Buys 11,033 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 1,651.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $24.33 on Monday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $26.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34.

