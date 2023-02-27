Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Has $514,000 Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 14,127.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3,477.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8,200.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.42 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.23 and its 200-day moving average is $100.20.

