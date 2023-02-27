Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 6.1% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $24,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VIG opened at $152.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.72. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

